Overnight shooting injures 17-year-old in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Police are asking for the public's help in an overnight shooting that injured a 17-year-old.
The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. today in the parking lot of a business in the 1100 block of Blairs Ferry Road NE. Police found the young man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot would when they arrived.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police say the 17-year-old wouldn't give investigators any details about the shooting, and he doesn't plan to pursue charges.
Witnesses told police a dark-colored SUV may have been involved in the shooting.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Cedar Rapids Police investigators at 319-286-5491.