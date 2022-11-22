Ossian man dead after car crash in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - Authorities responded to an SUV fatally hitting a pedestrian near West Union on Monday night.
The accident happened at the 27000 block of Lincoln Rd. north of West Union.
Investigators say 54-year-old Guadalupe Salgado Bernal from Ossian put his car in a ditch and a nearby resident was in the process of pulling Bernal's car out with a tractor.
A 2015 GMC Terrain, driven by 64-year-old Susan Lueder, tried driving around the tractor. Lueder then hit Bernal as he was standing in the road wearing all dark clothing. Bernal was pronounced dead at the scene.
Below is an approximate area of where the crash occurred: