Operation Quickfind cancelled, 15-year-old girl reunited with her family

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KWWL) - UPDATE: 15-year-old Mariah Kimaria Saunders has been located and reunited with her family.
ORIGINAL: North Liberty Police are asking the public to help locate a missing teenage girl.
15-year-old Mariah Kimaria Saunders was last seen at her family's house in North Liberty around 8:00 on Friday night. Police said her parents "noticed her missing."
Authorities believe Mariah left him with her blue and green Beach Cruiser bicycle. Her parents don't know exactly where she went but believe she may be heading toward the Coralville area.
It is not clear what clothes she was wearing when she left home. Authorities said Mariah is five feet, two inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds.
Anyone with information about where Mariah is should contact the North Liberty Police Department at 319-356-6800.