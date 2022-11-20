Operation Give Birds spreads its wings to four Iowa cities serving free meals

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Thanksgiving is always a time for families to get together and express love and gratitude for the things they're fortunate to have. An Eastern Iowa non-profit made sure to give back to those who may not be as fortunate on Sunday.
The Iowa Giving Crew started Operation Give Birds after one of their members was pranked in 2017. When someone posted on Craigslist that they were giving away free turkeys.
Rather than brush it off, he and a few of his friends put together an online fundraising campaign and served 80 meals at NewBo Market in Cedar Rapids.
On Sunday, they served over 1,200 free meals across four cities in Eastern Iowa. The meal included turkey, stuffing, potatoes, and vegetables.
Jesse Thoeming, the Community Relations Director for the Iowa Giving Crew says free meals this year may mean more to families than it did in years past.
"Especially in a time of hyperinflation, costs going through the roof in just about every sector and every commodity seemingly." Thoeming said. "It's stuff like this that's important more than ever to help those who could just use a boost this time of year."
The non-profit first started serving meals only in Cedar Rapids in 2017, before officially creating the non-profit and expanding out to Waterloo and Iowa City. 2022 is the first year they've started serving in Dubuque.
Thoeming hopes as the non-profit continues to grow, they'll be able to expand the kindness to other areas of the state.
"We're the Iowa Giving Crew not the Eastern Iowa Giving Crew." Thoeming said. "So you know maybe a potential to expand further into the state. And help that many more people. Families and individuals that could use it."
You did need to sign-up in advance to be able to get a meal. Iowa Giving Crew says if they have any leftover, they'll let people know on their FaceBook page.
