One woman dead in Evansdale house fire

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KWWL) - UPDATE: KWWL has learned that a woman died in an Evansdale house fire on Friday morning. No additional details have been released at this time.
ORIGINAL: Crews are actively putting out a house fire in Evansdale.
Our KWWL News 7 team is on scene, at the 800th block of of Grand Blvd.
Evansdale Police say they responded to the fire around 4:30 a.m.
First responders were able to rescue one man from the residence, and is not injured.
Several firefighters, Black Hawk County Sheriff deputies, and police officers are still on scene.
