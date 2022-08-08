One Wisconsin and one Minnesota man injured in Bremer County accident

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Wisconsin man and a Minnesota man were injured in a crash on Highway 63 in Bremer County on Monday morning.
According to a press release, the Bremer County Sheriff's Office responded to the accident at 10:05 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 63 and C-33.
Investigation determined that a truck driven by Kyle Kilcoyne of Wisconsin was traveling northbound on Highway 63 before attempting to travel west on C-33.
Kilcoyne failed to stop at a stop sign in the median cross over, and pulled in front of a Jeep driven by Evan Florez of Minnesota.
Kilcoyne and Florez were both transported to an area hospital for their injuries, though the extent of the injuries are unknown.
Kilcoyne was issued a citation for failure to obey a stop sign.
The Bremer County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Iowa State Patrol, Tripoli Fire Department, Tripoli Ambulance, Denver Ambulance, and Dels Auto Repair.