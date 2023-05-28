One seriously hurt in crash West of Quasqueton

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL)- One person is seriously hurt after a crash in Buchanan County on Saturday evening.
The single-car crash happened in the 2500 block of 278th Street west of Quasqueton around 7:30 p.m.
According to Buchanan County Sheriff's Deputies, the driver missed a curve in the road and went into the ditch. The car rolled over, ejecting one of the passengers.
First responders airlifted one person, with what they described as serious injuries, to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. The other person in the car had minor injuries. Paramedics treated them at the scene.
Deputies said they are still investigating the crash.
The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, the Quasqueton Fire Department, AMR Ambulance Service and LifeGuard Air Ambulance all responded to the crash.