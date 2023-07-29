One rescued after "near drowning" along the Wapsipinicon River in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KWWL)- A woman is alive after almost drowning Saturday afternoon along the Wapsipinicon River in Independence. It happened at the Three Elms River Access just before 4:30 p.m.
Witnesses told authorities a woman was struggling to swim, and her friend was able to rescue her and bring her back to shore. By the time Independence firefighters arrived, both were on the bank downriver from the boat ramp with Buchanan County Sheriff's Deputies.
Firefighters launched a boat to rescue the two swimmers and Sheriff's Deputies and bring them back to the boat dock.
First responders took one of the women to the hospital for treatment.