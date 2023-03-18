One person killed in shooting at Marion bar

MARION, Iowa (KWWL)-- One person is dead after a Friday night shooting at Cocktails and Company in Marion.
Authorities said 32-year-old Cameron Barnes was shot and killed inside the bar and later died from his injuries at a hospital.
The shooting happened just after 11:00 p.m.
Authorities have not made any arrests but said they continue to investigate what happened. They have not publicly released any information about possible suspects.
Cedar Rapids Police, Hiawatha Police and the Linn County Sheriff's Office are helping with the investigation.