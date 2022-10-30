One person killed in officer-involved shooting in Davenport

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as Kenneth Jamel Carrol, 25 of Davenport. An autopsy will be conducted at a later date at the Iowa State Medical Examiner.
A total of six officers exchanged gunfire with Carrol at the time of the shooting. All six have been placed on critical incident leave while the shooting is investigated.
Per protocol, their names will not be released until they're interviewed by the Iowa DCI.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWWL) - One person has died following an officer-involved shooting overnight in Davenport.
Multiple agencies were patrolling the area in the 5200 block of Grand Avenue at 2:50 Sunday morning. After pulling a car over for a traffic stop, the driver sped away and a pursuit unfolded.
The driver led authorities on a chase until the car broke down somewhere in the area of Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue. Everyone inside the car took off and began fleeing on foot.
One person exchanged gunfire with officers as they ran and were shot in the process. They were pronounced dead at the scene. It's now known if anyone else was hurt.
No identities have been made public yet.
Multiple officers from several departments were involved. The shooting is being investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.