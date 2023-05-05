One person killed in Cedar Rapids motorcycle accident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - One person has died after they lost control of their motorcycle and crashed into a wall in Cedar Rapids Friday afternoon.
Cedar Rapids Police responded to the scene in the 200 block of B Avenue Northeast near the 5-in-1 bridge around 3:00 p.m. They located the male driver of the motorcycle and got him taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Nobody else was riding the motorcycle.
The victim's identity has not yet been released and will be withheld until the family is notified.
The accident is still under investigation.