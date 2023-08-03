One person killed after crashing into utility pole near Dunkerton

DUNKERTON, Iowa (KWWL) - One person was killed Thursday afternoon after they lost control of their truck and crashed into a utility pole north of Dunkerton.
Black Hawk County Sheriff deputies responded to the accident in the 7000 block of North Canfield Road where they learned the male driver went into a ditch after losing control and collided with a utility pole in the west ditch of the road.
The driver was the only person in the car at the time of the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene after being seriously injured. His name has not yet been released until his family is notified.
The road was closed off after the accident to allow for MidAmerican Energy crews to come on scene and make repairs to the area. It has since re-opened.
The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office is still looking into the accident.