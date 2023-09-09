One person hurt in Saturday car accident in Linn County

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KWWL) - Nobody is hurt after a multi-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon in Mount Vernon along Cedar River Road and Highway 30.
Linn County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash around 2:45 p.m. where they learned the driver of a Kia Rondo was approaching the highway from the north on Cedar River Road when he failed to stop and crashed into another driver driving a Hyundai Sonata.
Kenneth Kistener, 61 of Cedar Rapids got out of his car and fled the scene on a motorized bike after the accident. He was later caught by deputies. The driver of the Sonata is identified as Daniel Franks, 44 of Marion and he was not hurt.
Kistener was taken to the ambulance for his injuries but is expected to be OK. The accident remains under investigation and charges against Kistener are still pending.
Linn County Rescue, Mount Vernon Fire Department, Lisbon Fire Department, and Mount Vernon Ambulance all assisted at the scene.