One person hurt in Cedar Rapids afternoon shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - One person is recovering in the hospital after they were shot Saturday afternoon in Cedar Rapids.

Cedar Rapids Police responded to the area of 9th Street Northwest and D Avenue Northwest at 12:23 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found shell casings behind 519 9th Street Northwest. They also noticed a nearby vehicle and a neighbor's shed were hit with gunfire during the incident. The vehicle was not involved in the shooting. 

Officers later learned that an adult man arrived to St. Luke's Hospital at 1:10 p.m. with non-life threatening injuries. Officers believe the two events are connected to one another.

No arrests have been made yet, as an investigation into the shooting remains active.

