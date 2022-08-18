 Skip to main content
One person hit by gunfire in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - One person was hit by gunfire in Cedar Rapids Thursday afternoon. Cedar Rapids Police say her injuries appear non-life-threatening.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Bever Avenue Southeast at 4:10 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a female victim inside her home who was hit by an errant bullet while inside. She was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for her injuries.

Investigators are working to gather evidence and interview possible witnesses to determine a cause for the shooting and to identify suspects.

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward with information and for anyone with security camera footage to reach out at 319-286-5491.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation at this time.

