One person dead after Guttenberg mobile home fire Friday night

GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KWWL) – One person is dead after a fire in Guttenberg late Friday night along Great River Road.
Guttenberg firefighters were called to 38080 Great River Road around 11:30 p.m. for a building fire. Once they got there, they saw fire and smoke coming from one end of a mobile home. The fire was brought under control, but not without a lot of damage to the mobile home.
Once the fire was put out, a body was found inside. The body of the victim has been taken to the Iowa State Laboratory in Ankeny for identification and to identify the exact cause of death. The victim's name will not be released until the family is notified and the investigation is finished.
Several surrounding fire departments assisted in the fire.
