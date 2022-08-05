 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 103 to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

One man arrested for shooting at Club Legacy in Waterloo

  • 0
Jaylon Holmes mugshot

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - A Waterloo man was arrested, for the shooting at Club Legacy in May.

23-year-old Jaylon Holmes was taken into custody on Thursday, August 4th. Holmes is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Reckless Use of a Firearm.

The shooting happened on May 30th at 120 Sumner Street. Officers found multiple shell casings, damage to a nearby church and multiple vehicles.

One victim was hurt with non-life threatening gunshot wound, and was treated at Allen Hospital in Waterloo.