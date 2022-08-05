One man arrested for shooting at Club Legacy in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - A Waterloo man was arrested, for the shooting at Club Legacy in May.
23-year-old Jaylon Holmes was taken into custody on Thursday, August 4th. Holmes is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Reckless Use of a Firearm.
The shooting happened on May 30th at 120 Sumner Street. Officers found multiple shell casings, damage to a nearby church and multiple vehicles.
One victim was hurt with non-life threatening gunshot wound, and was treated at Allen Hospital in Waterloo.