One lane open on Highway 218 southbound, after semi jackknifed on slick roads

JANESVVILLE, Iowa (KWWLL) - One lane is open on Highway 218 southbound, after a semi jackknifed and overturned.
It happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to the Bremer County Sheriff's Office, Highway 218 was covered with ice and was the main cause of the accident.
The semi was blocking the roadway and backed up traffic for over two hours.
By 6:10 a.m., one southbound lane opened, allowing commutes to resume.
The department posted to their Facebook page that they've been responding to cars in ditches throughout the morning and are urging drivers to slow down.