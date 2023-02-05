One killed, two injured in Grundy County UTV crash

REINBECK, Iowa (KWWL)- One person is dead, and two others are hurt after a UTV crash in Grundy County on Saturday night.
It happened about two miles Northeast of Reinbeck around 8:40 p.m.
Six people were riding in the UTV at the time of the crash. Grundy County Sheriff's deputies said the driver lost control, and the UTV rolled over, ejecting 53-year-old Lori Knaack from the off-road vehicle.
First responders took Knaack to the Grundy County Memorial Hospital, where she died from her injuries.
The crash injured two other people. Doctors expect they will both survive their injuries. First responders took them to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
Deputies said they are still investigating the deadly crash.