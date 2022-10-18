One killed in Linn County grain bin crash

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- One person was killed Monday night after crashing into a grain bin.
Authorities responded to Highway 30 and Linn Benton Road around 11:18 p.m. Monday.
The Linn County Sheriff's Office says a witness described a Ford F-150 entering the median after driving east on the highway.
The truck then crossed over the westbound lanes and hit a grain bin just north of the road.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and was the only person in the truck.
The driver's name is being withheld until family can be notified.
Linn County Sherriff's Deputies, Iowa State Patrol, Atkins Fire Department and area ambulances responded to the scene.
The crash is still under investigation by the Linn County Sherriff's Office.