One killed in crash on I-80 in Cedar County

CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL)- One person is dead after a wrong-way crash along Interstate 80 in Cedar County early Saturday morning. It happened just after 3 a.m. near mile marker 277.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, the driver of a Honda drove eastbound in the westbound lanes and hit a car heading the other direction head-on. Troopers said both vehicles ended up in the median.
The driver of the Honda involved in the crash died, but authorities did not release any more information. Troopers have not released their name and said they don't plan to until they notify the family.
The State Patrol said the crash is still under investigation.