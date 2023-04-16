One killed, another injured in motorcycle crash west of Hazleton

HAZLETON, Iowa (KWWL)- One person is dead, and another is injured after a motorcycle crash in Buchanan County on Saturday evening.
It happened just before 6 p.m. at 118th Street and Indiana Avenue, just west of Hazleton.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, the motorcycle driver was riding east on C57 when they lost control and entered the south shoulder. The crash threw both the driver and passenger off the bike.
The driver, 50-year-old Bradley Lee Johnson of Hazleton, died. The passenger, 46-year-old Sara Jean Johnson, also of Hazleton, was injured. First responders took her to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in a medical helicopter.
The Iowa State Patrol said the crash is still under investigation.
In addition, the State Troopers, Buchanan County Sheriff's deputies, the Hazleton Fire Department, Reiff Funeral Home, Lifeguard, MercyOne Oelwein Ambulance and Midwest Collision also responded to the crash.