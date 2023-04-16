 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northern, central, and eastern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibilities could be lower at times from
a combination of the strong winds and falling and/or blowing
snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

One killed, another injured in motorcycle crash west of Hazleton

  • Updated
  • 0
Motorcycle Crash 2
By Chelsie Nelson

HAZLETON, Iowa (KWWL)- One person is dead, and another is injured after a motorcycle crash in Buchanan County on Saturday evening.

It happened just before 6 p.m. at 118th Street and Indiana Avenue, just west of Hazleton.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the motorcycle driver was riding east on C57 when they lost control and entered the south shoulder. The crash threw both the driver and passenger off the bike.

The driver, 50-year-old Bradley Lee Johnson of Hazleton, died. The passenger, 46-year-old Sara Jean Johnson, also of Hazleton, was injured. First responders took her to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in a medical helicopter.

The Iowa State Patrol said the crash is still under investigation.

In addition, the State Troopers, Buchanan County Sheriff's deputies, the Hazleton Fire Department, Reiff Funeral Home, Lifeguard, MercyOne Oelwein Ambulance and Midwest Collision also responded to the crash.

Tags

Recommended for you