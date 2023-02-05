One killed, another hurt in Bremer County crash

SUMNER, Iowa (KWWL)- One person is dead, and another is hurt after a crash in Rural Sumner on Sunday afternoon.
It happened on County Highway V56 and County Highway C33 shortly after 3 p.m.
The Iowa State Patrol said 22-year-old Carter John Harris was heading eastbound on County Highway C33, as 22-year-old Derrius Grey Taylor-Ly drove northbound on County Highway V56. Harris blew through a stop sign and crashed into Taylor-Ly's car. Both cars ended up in a ditch.
Taylor-Ly died from their injuries at the scene of the crash. Harris went to Community Memorial Healthcare in Sumner with minor injuries.
The Iowa State Patrol is still investigating the crash.
For several hours, authorities closed off the intersection of Viking Avenue and 190th Street while crews worked the crash.
The Bremer County Sheriff's Office said the road re-opened around 6 p.m.