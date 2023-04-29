One hurt in Linn County rollover crash

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL)- One person is hurt after a single-car crash in Linn County on Saturday morning.
It happened just around 10:24 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 1 and Lehr Road.
Sheriff's Deputies said a 25-year-old driver was heading north on Highway 1 towards the intersection and veered into a ditch. The driver struck a culvert and traffic sign, causing the car to roll over at least once.
The driver did have her seatbelt on. First responders took her to Mercy Hospital in Iowa City for precautionary reasons.
Deputies cited the driver for Failing to Maintain Control and Expired Registration.
Linn County Sheriff Deputies, Mt. Vernon Lisbon Police, Anamosa Police, Jones County Sheriff Deputies, Martelle Fire Department, and Mt. Vernon Ambulance responded to the crash.