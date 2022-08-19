One hurt in early morning house fire in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Waterloo Fire and Rescue are working to put out an early morning house fire in Waterloo.
Firefighters responded to the 300th block of East 2nd St., at the corner of Mulberry St. shortly before 7 a.m. Friday.
One person that was inside the house was hurt. First responders took them to a local hospital for treatment. Waterloo Fire and Rescue could not provide any details on that persons condition on Friday morning.
A KWWL crew on scene saw half of the home up in flames and smoke billowing in the air.
There is no word on what caused the fire. Fire crews are still on scene investigating.
This is a developing story. Watch KWWL on air and online for continued updates.