One hurt in boat crash along Cedar River

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- One person is hurt after a Saturday afternoon boat crash along the Cedar River near Ushers Ferry.
First responders called in a helicopter to take him to a hospital so doctors could treat his injuries. Authorities said they do not know what his condition is.
Cedar Rapids Fire Department personnel responded to an area upriver of the Mohawk Park boat launch just after 1:00 p.m.
According to witnesses, the injured man was the only person in the boat at the time of the crash. Authorities said he reportedly struck a cement structure protruding from the water while driving at a speed "sufficient to cause severe damage to the boat and serious injury to himself."
Cedar Rapids Firefighters put three boats in the water and found the boater, who they describe as an adult male, downstream of the Highway 100 bridge.
The Cedar Rapids Fire Department, the Linn County Sheriff's Office, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Conservation Officers and the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics air ambulance all responded to the crash.
Cedar Rapids authorities said they are still investigating what caused the crash.
