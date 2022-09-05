One dead, one injured in Cedar County motorcycle crash

CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- One person was killed, another injured after a motorcycle accident in Cedar County.
It happened around 9:22 p.m. Sunday on Old Lincoln Highway.
Both motorcycles were traveling eastbound. Both then left the road. One motorcycle hit a traffic sign and died from their injuries.
The driver of the other motorcycle had minor injuries.
The names of both drivers have not been released at this time.
Clinton County deputies, Cedar County Sheriff's Office, Lowden Fire and EMS all assisted in the accident.
This remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.