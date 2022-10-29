 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One dead in Johnson County accident

  • Updated
  • 0
Fatal Crash

A driver was killed when his vehicle collided with a semi-trailer in Johnson County overnight.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened around 2:15 a.m. today on Iowa Highway 1 at 280th Street, northeast of Iowa City

According to a crash report, the accident occurred while a semi was completing a U-turn. The trailer was blocking the southbound lane when it was struck by an approaching vehicle.

The identity of the driver is being withheld at this time until their family is notified. The crash remains under investigation. 