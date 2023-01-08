One dead in Cedar Rapids shooting Sunday night

UPDATE: One person is dead following a shooting in Cedar Rapids Sunday night.
Cedar Rapids police responded to the 5500 block of Kirkwood Boulevard Southwest at 7:22 p.m. After getting reports someone had been shot. Officers then found a vehicle off the road nearby in the 5600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard Southwest with a male occupant inside.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Their identity has not been released yet pending family notification.
No arrests have been made yet as this remains an active investigation. Cedar Rapids Police are asking anyone with information to call 319-286-5491.
