One dead in Benton County crash

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL)- One person is dead after a crash involving two cars and a motorcycle in Benton County on Saturday.
The Iowa State Patrol said a Ford Focus was pulling a motorcycle with a rope at a slow rate of speed around 2 Saturday afternoon along 18th Avenue and 77th Street.
That is when a driver in a Volkswagen Passat came over a hillcrest at a higher rate of speed and could not slow down before hitting the motorcyclist, knocking them off their bike.
First responders took the motorcyclist to the hospital, where they later died from their injuries.
Troopers are not releasing the name of the person killed until they notify their family members.
No one else was hurt in the crash.