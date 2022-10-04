One dead after semi-truck crashed into grain wagon in Poweshiek County

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - One person is dead after a car rear ended a grain wagon Monday night.
Crews responded around six p.m. to the 4400th block of County Highway V-18.
The semi-truck rear ended the back of a grain wagon and went into a ditch.
The driver of the semi-truck died and the grain wagon driver was taken to a local hospital. Both drivers weren't wearing seatbelts.
The victim's identity is not being released at this time, and the crash is still under investigation.
