One dead after fatal car crash in Black Hawk County Saturday night

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - One person is dead, after a fatal car crash in Black Hawk County Saturday night.
At 10:18 p.m., deputies and emergency first responders responded to the intersection of West Cedar Wapsi Road and Leversee Road.
A car traveling northbound on Leversee Road ran the stop sign and was struck by a car traveling westbound on West Cedar Wapsi Road.
After impact, one vehicle rolled over and both came to rest in the northwest ditch of the intersection.
One of the passengers was pronounced dead at the scene. Both drivers and one additional passenger from each vehicle were either transported for assessment or assessed for injuries at the scene.
The victim's identity is not being released at this time.
Iowa State Patrol and a Traffic Investigator are still investigating the accident.