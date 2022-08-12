 Skip to main content
One dead after car crash in Vinton Thursday evening

VINTON, Iowa (KWWL) - One person is dead, and another is injured, after a car accident in Vinton Thursday evening.

Emergency personnel responded to 61st St. Ln. and 30th Ave. around 5:06 p.m.

91-year-old, Marion Schminke of Shellsburg, was pulling out from a stop sign to cross 61st St., when 21-year-old, Nathan Harrelson of Vinton, struck Schminke's car as he was traveling west on 61st St.

Both cars entered the south ditch and came to a rest. Harrelson was injured and air lifted to St. Lukes Hospital in Cedar Rapids.

Schminke was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Vinton Police , Vinton Fire Department, and Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to the accident.