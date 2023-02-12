One dead after car crash in Black Hawk County Saturday night

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - One person is dead and three others are hurt after a car crash in Black Hawk County Saturday night.
At 10:18 p.m., deputies and emergency first responders responded to the intersection of West Cedar Wapsi Road and Leversee Road.
A car traveling northbound on Leversee Road blew through a stop sign and was struck by a car traveling westbound on West Cedar Wapsi Road. After impact, one vehicle rolled over, and both came to rest in the northwest ditch of the intersection.
19-Year-Old Quincy Friedrich of Cedar Falls died at the scene. One of the drivers, 18-year-old Ethan Roethler of Janesville, and a passenger in one of the vehicles, 18-year-old Isabella Sellers of Lithia, Florida, went to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatments. Another passenger, 20-year-old Payton Franzen of Tripoli, went to Allen Hospital.
The Iowa State Patrol is still investigating the crash.