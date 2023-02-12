One critically injured after an early morning rollover accidentin Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - One person is critically injured after a rollover accidentin Cedar Falls early Sunday morning.
Cedar Falls Police responded to Highway 58 and Ridgeway Ave. around 2:25 a.m.
Officers discovered the driver lost control while crossing the intersection, entered the southbound ditch, and rolled over before coming to a rest.
The passenger was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. the driver is being treated for minor injures.
This accident is still under investigation.