One critically injured after an early morning rollover accidentin Cedar Falls

By Madelyne Rosenberg

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - One person is critically injured after a rollover accidentin Cedar Falls early Sunday morning.

Cedar Falls Police responded to Highway 58 and Ridgeway Ave. around 2:25 a.m.

Officers discovered the driver lost control while crossing the intersection, entered the southbound ditch, and rolled over before coming to a rest.

The passenger was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. the driver is being treated for minor injures.

This accident is still under investigation.

