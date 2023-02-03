 Skip to main content
One arrested and a woman injured after early morning shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - One woman is injured after an early morning shooting in Waterloo.

According to police, the woman arrived MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center around 3:30 a.m., with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her leg.

Police arrested 33-year-old Demario Latrell Rucker for allegedly shooting his girlfriend.

Investigators believe the incident occurred during an argument in an apartment at 130 Sherwood Court.

Rucker was arrested for intimidation of a weapon and reckless use of a firearm.

