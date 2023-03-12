One arrested after rollover crash in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)- One person is in custody after an overnight rollover crash in Cedar Falls. Cedar Falls Police said the car went off the side of the road and rolled toward the river.
It happened just before 9:45 p.m. at East First Street and Main Street.
Police said the car was heading east on Highway 57 when it struck the center barrier near First Street. The vehicle then crossed the roadway and rolled toward the river on the North side of the road.
The driver and passenger were not hurt and refused any medical treatment.
Officers arrested the driver, Jennifer Jensen, for Operating While Intoxicated. They also cited her for failure to maintain control.