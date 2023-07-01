One arrested after leading Sheriff's deputies on a chase in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL)- One person is in custody and facing several charges after leading Deputies on a chase that reached speeds of 125 Miles Per Hour on Saturday evening.
Deputies initially tried to stop 24-year-old Michael Bowman of Cedar Rapids for speeding on Highway 100 Eastbound at Ellis Road just after 8 p.m. At the time, deputies said Bowman was driving 80 Miles Per Hour in a 65 Miles Per Hour speed zone. When the deputy turned on his lights and tried to pull him over, Bowman took off on Highway 100. At one point, deputies said he drove 125 Miles Per Hour in an effort to get away from them.
Bowman got off at Covington Road, then went back West on Highway 100 before turning onto Highway 30 and entering Southwest Cedar Rapids.
The chase ended when Bowman pulled into the parking lot behind the GNC on Edgewood Road Southwest.
Deputies arrested Bowman on an outstanding warrant, Attempting to Elude and multiple traffic violations. He is now in the Linn County Jail.