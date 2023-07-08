One arrested after Friday evening standoff in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Waterloo police have arrested a man after a brief standoff at his home on Friday evening.
It happened on West Donald Street near Allen Hospital.
Around 8:30 p.m., Waterloo Police said officers went to serve a warrant on 42-year-old Cody Phennicie in connection with an assault.
Phennicie was home and inside the house, but when officers arrived, Waterloo Police said he would not come out of the house.
A KWWL crew on the scene observed officers calling out to him and ordering him to come outside. Officers brought out their heavily armored bearcat vehicle to the scene. Several fire trucks, ambulances and firefighters were on the scene but staged down the street during the standoff.
Waterloo Police called in a tactical team, but before they arrived, Phennicie came outside and surrendered. A KWWL crew on scene watched him walk down his driveway with his hands up before he was arrested and placed in the backseat of a police car. Once the tactical team did arrive, officers searched the house to make sure no one else was inside.
Waterloo Police said Phennicie is charged with Third Degree Kidnapping and Domestic Abuse-Assault.