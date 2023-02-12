One arrested after early morning chase through Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)- A 22-year-old is facing a handful of charges after leading Cedar Falls Police Officers on a chase early Sunday morning.
Officers initially tried to stop 22-year-old Jalen Jones in downtown Cedar Falls just before 2 a.m. for a traffic violation. Police said Jones then took off in a Lincoln MKS and tried to escape.
Officers chased Jones through the 1st Street and Main Street intersection, along Lincoln Street, before Jones pulled over at Lincoln Street and Leversee Road.
Authorities arrested Jones. He is now facing nine charges, including eluding, operating while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle without an owner's consent, possession of marijuana, reckless driving and a handful of other driving-related charges.
Jones was booked into the Black Hawk County jail shortly after 6:30 a.m.