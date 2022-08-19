One arrested after deadly early morning house fire in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - One person is dead after an early morning house fire in Waterloo.
Firefighters responded to the 300 block of East 2nd St., at the corner of Mulberry St. shortly before 7 a.m. Friday.
Firefighters rescued a person from inside the house. First responders took them to a local hospital for treatment where doctors pronounced them dead.
After investigating the cause of the fire, Waterloo Police arrested 59-year-old John Spooner. Witnesses told officers he was near the house just before the fire.
While being interviewed by Waterloo Police, Spooner admitted to several facts in the case. He has been charged with 1st Degree Arson.
Authorities have not released the name of the person killed.
