Omaha man stops in Cedar Falls on 1,600 mile bike ride for St. Jude's

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - An Omaha man is on a mission to raise money for St. Jude's Children's Hospital. By bike peddling 1,600 miles from the U.S.-Canada border down to the Gulf of Mexico.
72-year old Gary Petersen's travels began two weeks ago in Grand Portage, Minnesota. His end goal is to arrive at the Gulf of Mexico in New Orleans by the middle of October.
Petersen arrived in Waverly Friday in preparation for his shortest day of the whole trip. As he headed to Cedar Falls Saturday. However, his plans were delayed slightly due to inclement weather, so he stopped inside a Hy-Vee to wait out the rain. Once it cleared up, he continued traveling along Highway 218 where he made his way through Janesville before setting up in Cedar Falls for the day.
He says he chose to support St. Jude's after he and his wife visited Memphis, Tennessee about four years ago. With their goal to donate money to an organization that did an excellent job financially and provided the kind of services that St. Jude's provides.
"They do such marvelous things for the children and for the families." Petersen said. "Because not only do they heal and save children's lives, but they also keep families from being financially overwhelmed with the expenses. Once you're getting help from St. Jude, you never receive a bill for anything that's provided."
Gary and his wife took a tour of the facility and fell in love at first sight with it. They've been donating to the hospital every year since.
Petersen says the thought of someone like him at his advanced age might also be an advantage to doing the ride. Thinking it will lead to even more donations.
"I'm old, and out of shape, and overweight. I thought people would pay good money to see me struggle."
Other stops he'll make during his journey include St. Louis and Memphis. Throughout the duration of the trip though, Gary says the wonderful and caring people he's met along the way have been the best part.
Gary has set up a donation page for people to give to St. Jude's. Before the trip, he set a goal of trying to raise $20,000. As of Saturday night, he's raised $10,405. Anyone wanting to donate or learn more about his cause can do so by clicking HERE.