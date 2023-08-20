 Skip to main content
Oelwein Heritage Days holds flea market for city's historical museum

OELWEIN, Iowa (KWWL) - Despite the high temperatures on Sunday, the city of Oelwein went ahead with their 21st annual Heritage Days celebration weekend.

The weekend featured a flea market with a variety of vendors to help support the Oelwein Historical Society Museum. Among the items being sold were collections of rocks and coins, handmade crafts, and baked goods. 

The president of the museum says attendance from guests and vendors was down this year due to the heat that came through. He also said it's been a struggle to bring in more volunteers to work at the museum since most people don't want a job that doesn't pay.

They also held a fundraiser for a chance to win prizes with proceeds from the weekend going toward the museum.

The museum offers free tours every Sunday from 1-4 p.m. through September 30th. They'll also host tours from October 1st to May 31st by appointment only. During the tours you can see displays of farm equipment, railroad memorabilia, newspaper clippings of important events and dates for the city, and more. The museum also has a general store, country school room, parlor, kitchen, and more inside.

You can learn more about the museum by clicking here.

You can learn more about the city's historical society by clicking here

The Hub City Heritage Corporation Railway Museum also helps out every year with Heritage Days. You can learn more about them by clicking here

