 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

North Fayette Valley rips Jesup 70-21

  • 0

JESUP(KWWL)--North Fayette Valley broke a 21-21 first half tie with 49 unanswered points as the Tiger Hawks crush Jesup 70-21.  North Fayette Valley snaps a two game losing streak to improve to 4-2.