JESUP(KWWL)--North Fayette Valley broke a 21-21 first half tie with 49 unanswered points as the Tiger Hawks crush Jesup 70-21. North Fayette Valley snaps a two game losing streak to improve to 4-2.
North Fayette Valley rips Jesup 70-21
Rick Coleman
Sports Director
