Noelridge Greenhouse holds Easter showcase

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - As many families across Eastern Iowa celebrate Easter on Sunday. The Noelridge Greenhouse in Cedar Rapids opened itself to the public Easter weekend for their annual Easter Showcase.
The event brought in hundreds upon hundreds of guests to view an array of flowers from tulips and daffodils to Easter decorations.
Lori Farmer, a lead worker at the greenhouse says many families make it a tradition to come to their showcase every Easter following their morning church service and dinner.
Vendors were on hand showing people a number of house plants and native plants. Vendors were selling the plants as a fundraiser to help support both the greenhouse and other city parks in Cedar Rapids.
Noelridge is holding another fundraiser as they work to get a mural painted on the side of their building. To help attract more customers.
The greenhouse is planning to hold a similar event on May 14th for Mother's Day.
The greenhouse is open every weekday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. You can learn more about Noelridge Greenhouse and ways to volunteer with them here.