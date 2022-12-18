Nobody hurt in Williamsburg structure fire, cost of damage unknown

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KWWL) - Nobody was injured in an early morning structure fire Sunday in Williamsburg.
Firefighters arrived on scene to the 2400 block of Y Avenue in rural Iowa County at 3:19 a.m. Where they observed an empty building on fire. Firefighters used a defensive move to fight the fire due to its extent.
19 firefighters responded with the Williamsburg Fire Department. Along with Engine 5, Engine 1, Tanker 3, Tanker 7, Unit 4, and Unit 8. The fire was put out and everyone left the scene by 4:15 a.m.
The cause of the fire is determined to be an accident. However, an estimate to how much damage was caused by it is not known right now.
Iowa County Sheriff's Office, Iowa County EMS. Williamsburg First Responders, and Iowa County Dispatch all assisted at the scene.