Nobody hurt in apartment fire near Downtown Waterloo

UPDATE: Waterloo Fire Rescue says nobody was hurt after a fire broke out in an apartment building Saturday afternoon.
The building used to be a home before being transformed into an apartment complex that can serve up to seven tenants. Waterloo Fire says five of the rooms are currently occupied but only one person was home at the time of the fire. When crews arrived on scene, they had already safely gotten out.
An official cause is still being investigated, but the building did have significant damage to its first, second, and third floors as well as the attic.
The American Red Cross is helping those displaced find temporary living arrangements at this time.
WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Waterloo Fire Rescue crews are on the scene of a fire just a few blocks from the heart of Downtown Waterloo.
Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire at a building on the corner of East First Street and Lafayette Street.
Waterloo Police have blocked the road, and officers are diverting traffic off East First Street and Sycamore Street.