Nobody hurt, diesel fuel spills after semi and car collide in Linn County Sunday

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - Nobody was hurt after a car and semi collided with one another in Linn County Sunday afternoon.
Linn County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area just after 3 p.m. at Mount Vernon Road and Wanatee Creek Road where they found a semi-truck had crashed into a 2008 Nissan Xterra. Thankfully none of the drivers were hurt but authorities noticed diesel fuel from the semi's diesel tanks had spilled onto the road.
A Hazardous Materials team was called on scene to clean up the diesel fuel and close down Mount Vernon Road until the area was fully cleaned off and both vehicles were removed.
Linn County Sheriff was also assisted on scene by Cedar Rapids Fire Department, and West Bertram Fire Department.