Nobody hurt but family displaced in Cedar Rapids house fire Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - A Cedar Rapids family was displaced from their home Sunday afternoon after it caught fire.
Firefighters responded to the two-story residence in the 1700 block of C Avenue Northwest at 12:49 p.m. They had gotten calls of smoke coming from the home.
Upon arriving they found smoke coming from the inside of the house. They were able to get inside and locate the fire in a bedroom before putting the fire out.
Firefighters also performed fireground tasks and began searching the home for any residents. They didn't find any people, but a pet dog was found and rescued from the home.
The fire had moderate fire damage and heavy smoke damage on the inside. An estimate in damages has not been released. Firefighters also noticed the smoke alarms were not working when the fire started.
The American Red Cross is helping out the family at this time. The cause of the fire is still being determined