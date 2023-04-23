No serious injuries after crash in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - Nobody was seriously hurt Sunday night after the driver of a silver Malibu slid underneath a semi-truck and trailer in Cedar Falls Sunday evening.
Black Hawk County Sheriff Deputies responded to the scene on Hudson Road at Highway 20 at 6:30 p.m. Upon investigating they learned the driver of the semi was exiting off of highway 20 eastbound before stopping at the stop sign. The driver of the malibu failed to stop in time and slid underneath the trailer of the semi.
The driver of the semi wasn't hurt, while the driver of the Malibu was taken to Mercy One with minor injuries. An investigation remains ongoing.
Cedar falls Police and Hudson Fore assisted at the scene.